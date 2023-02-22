Remember: Stickies Widget

Show stickies on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch
Free Options
Rave Reviews!
• "Love it. Very nice options too. Highly recommend this app. "
• "Love the app. Simple and does exactly what it is meant for."
Stickies app for Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch!
Show stickies on notification center and home screen!
"Thanks for checking out! There is also a free version (Remember Basic) if you don't want to pay for it. The paid version supports a lot more features including Mac and Apple Watch version, iCloud sync and more!"