Remember Stickies Widget

Show stickies on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch

Free Options
Rave Reviews! • "Love it. Very nice options too. Highly recommend this app. " • "Love the app. Simple and does exactly what it is meant for." Stickies app for Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch! Show stickies on notification center and home screen!
Launched in iPad, Apple Watch, Mac by
Remember: Stickies Widget
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out! There is also a free version (Remember Basic) if you don't want to pay for it. The paid version supports a lot more features including Mac and Apple Watch version, iCloud sync and more!"

was hunted by
Thye Chean Lim
in iPad, Apple Watch, Mac. Made by
Thye Chean Lim
. Featured on February 22nd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Remember: Stickies Widget's first launch.
