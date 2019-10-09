Discussion
Justin Chung
Maker
Hi everyone, I am super excited to announce the release of Remedy8 v2.0. Since we first launched Remedy8 earlier this year, we've grown steadily with happy users (5-star review on the app store!) who also had some amazing feedback and ideas. So we've incorporated those ideas and some of our own to create this exciting new version. Aside from enhancing the 4 existing fidget tool experiences, we've now added 2 new ones that mimic real-life objects to amplify the mental satisfaction of fidgeting. Also, we've now made it possible for everyone to try all of the tools for free with ads (now you don't have to buy it to just try it!). For those of you who are new to Remedy8 here is how we came up with the concept (from our previous Product Hunt post): -- My wife and I are huge fidgeters, and we used to buy fidget cubes to help reduce stress and anxiety. It really helped us, but we would lose the cube all the time. Then one day my wife had an idea for a phone case with fidget tools on it. What a brilliant Idea! But as a UI/UX designer, it naturally led me to think, "What if there was an app for that?" That's how Remedy8 was born. It's a simple stress reliever that you can use either on-the-go or when you have a few minutes to take a step back from your stressful day. We combined Haptic Feedback vibration with carefully coordinated animation and binaural meditation music. It really works for us, and we are hoping it will for you, too. Science suggests that it will ;D “Research at the University of Hertfordshire in 2005 found that fidgeting improved performance in memory tests and this might be because it lowers the level of cortisol, a stress hormone that interferes with learning.” - BBC, Science Focus Magazine “If something we are engaged in is not interesting enough to sustain our focus, the additional sensory-motor input that is mildly stimulating, interesting, or entertaining allows our brains to become fully engaged and allows us to sustain focus on the primary activity in which we are participating.” - FastCompany, The Science Of Why We Fidget While We Work -- Thank you so much, and I hope you have a stress-less day! Justin Chung
