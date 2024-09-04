  • Subscribe
    Featuring an 11.8-inch color display, adjustable reading light, and unmatched paper-like writing feel, reMarkable Paper Pro is designed to help knowledge workers capture, refine, and elevate their thoughts in a world full of distractions.
     by
    was hunted by
    Chris Messina
    in Writing, Notes, Hardware. Made by
    Mats Herding Solberg
    ,
    Petter Krogh Nilsen
    ,
    martin
    ,
    Magnus Heimsjø
    and
    Sig Sharam
    . Featured on September 5th, 2024.
    reMarkable Paper Pro
    This is reMarkable Paper Pro's first launch.
