This is the latest launch from Phyllo
See Phyllo’s 3 previous launches →
Remanent - Scan, by Phyllo
Ranked #10 for today
Remanent - Scan, by Phyllo
Keeping your Web3 interactions safe
Remanent Scan pulls together interaction data linked to any wallet address from multiple on-chain platforms, off-chain systems, and federal lists. This helps anyone to build an identity and risk profile for wallets that they are interacting with.
Launched in
Crypto
,
Web3
by
Phyllo
About this launch
Phyllo
The Universal API for Creator Data
Remanent - Scan, by Phyllo by
Phyllo
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Crypto
,
Web3
. Made by
Akhil Bhiwal
,
Aakash Mehta
,
Nithin N
,
Dhruv
and
Tanishq Mehta
. Featured on March 21st, 2023.
Phyllo
is rated
5/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on August 23rd, 2022.
