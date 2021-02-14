  1. Home
CLI trash that makes it ridiculously easy to recover files.

We've all had it happen to us. A file you really needed, gone forever. All because of rm.
What if we had a way to delete files, and get them back? Super easily? Super fast?
Demo: https://asciinema.org/a/390479?speed=2
Ishan Goel
Maker
🎈
https://github.com/quackduck
If there's any issue with the product, feel free to comment! I'll get it fixed ASAP. Anything you want to say? Don't hesitate!
