Rem
Rem
CLI trash that makes it ridiculously easy to recover files.
We've all had it happen to us. A file you really needed, gone forever. All because of rm.
What if we had a way to delete files, and get them back? Super easily? Super fast?
Demo: https://asciinema.org/a/390479?speed=2
1h ago
Ishan Goel
🎈
https://github.com/quackduck
If there's any issue with the product, feel free to comment! I'll get it fixed ASAP. Anything you want to say? Don't hesitate!
2d ago
