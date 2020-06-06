Discussion
Eva Peris
Maker
Hi everyone! Thanks for checking out our newest product! We are excited to launch on Product Hunt today 🚀 This relocation calculator is meant to scratch a huge mental itch people have when moving cities. How much do you need to make to mantain your living standards in your new city? With the relocation tool it becomes very simple to understand how much more 😫 (or less 😎) you'll need to live confortably in the new city you're planning to move to. Negotiating your salary on your next job will never be that easy! We take into consideration all the elements that constitute your spendings and can give you an approximation of the cost of rent, transportation, groceries, etc We hope you'll like this tool it as much as we do -- we are looking forward to getting your feedback
@eva_perry Thank you for sharing this. This is very useful if the data are accurate ;)
