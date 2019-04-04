Relief Maps
Batiste Vonderweid
👋 Hey Product Hunters! This is my first project ever shipped on my own 🎉, it's been a long journey to come to this point so I hope you'll enjoy my work ! 📖 Story It is by doing a lot of mountain sports in the French Alps like hiking, skiing, trail running or paragliding that the idea of Relief Maps came to me. I was always looking for an easy to use GPS app with appealing features for outdoor sports, but I was not happy with what existed and was not seeing much evolutions comming. So I started developing my own App and that's how the Relief Maps project was born. 📱 Current Features ✅ Worldwide 3D Maps ✅ Topo maps specialy designed for outdoor sports ✅ Route Planning ✅ Activity tracking 📅 Upcoming Features ☐ Social Features : Like an instagram feed with people you follow, photos, tracks, routes, weather conditions, join us it will be fun ! ☐ Live Tracking : Your position shared live with your friends and/or the Relief Maps community. ☐ More on our roadmap : RoadMap 💰 Revenue Relief Maps follow a freemium buisness model, the app is free but our users can subscribe for premium features like, additional maps and offline maps. Our premium plans starts at 8.00$/year 🛠 Makings I built Relief Maps alone using various tools and technology like Unity for the mobile App, and Ruby on rails for the server side. Relief Maps is also making a strong use of OpenStreetMap, and projects like OpenMapTiles, so I'd like to thank the open community as Relief Maps would not have been possible without you ! Relief Maps is made of thousands of lines of C#, Ruby and Python, it represents hours and hours of work but also hours of happiness while testing the app on the terrain doing my favorite sports 😄. This is also what it is now thanks to a lot of bug reports and features requests made by it's early users, and it is with this in mind that I work on Relief Maps every day. ❤️ Thanks As it's quite a challenge to be an indie maker, I will appreciate every support messsages, every bug reports, every feature Ideas. So I'd like to thank you in advance for that ! Batiste - Relief Maps maker
