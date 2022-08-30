Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Releese
Releese
Manage your entire music business in one place
Visit
Upvote 1
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Releese brings together all the tools necessary to build a music business that collaborates and distributes globally. Manage tasks, tracks, metadata, rights collection, landing pages and distribute your music, all on Releese.
Launched in
Music
,
Tech
,
CRM
by
Releese
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Releese
Manage your entire music business from one place
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Releese by
Releese
was hunted by
Maxence Pepin
in
Music
,
Tech
,
CRM
. Made by
Maxence Pepin
. Featured on September 1st, 2022.
Releese
is not rated yet. This is Releese's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#98
Report