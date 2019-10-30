Discussion
Dima Grossman
Hi hunters and fellow developers 🙌 We are the devs behind this project and Releasly is yet another side project we’ll spend our weekends to work on instead of just taking a day off 🤦♀️. So why you ask? Found ourselves checking multiple times a week for new open-source releases we follow regularly on GitHub but was frustrated with GitHub's ability to filter the types of releases we want to be notified about and a lack of a release feed. So I and my brothers in arms Tomer and Ryan decided to create Releasly. A place to celebrate new releases. After a few talks with fellow developers, it was clear that this was not only us geeks, following open-source releases and people are interested in this. And now, we are very excited to show this to the world. Looking for your feedback, bugs and feature ideas, Dima, Tomer and Ryan.
