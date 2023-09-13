Products
Releases

Ridiculously simple changelog software

With Releases, you can maintain a changelog for your product, app, or essentially anything. Add your own domain, upload your logo, pick a theme and start writing. You can also keep subscribers in the loop whenever you posted something.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
SaaS
 by
Releases
Releases by
Releases
was hunted by
Andreas
in Productivity, Marketing, SaaS. Made by
Andreas
. Featured on September 14th, 2023.
Releases
is not rated yet. This is Releases's first launch.
