Chris Duell
Maker
👋 Hi everyone, Chris here, creator of ReleaseNotes.io This has been a labor of love for the last few years as a side project that has picked up steam and now at a level I'm happy to share with the world in full The first line of code being written way back in 2015, it's crazy to think it's been in the works for so long 🤯 The service started off quite simple, and has been grown over many iterations based heavily on what 100+ customers have repeatedly requested, that gets ReleaseNotes to the point it's at today, and to a point that I'm quite proud of and hope you love it too. The idea is simple, that if you update your product, you should update your customers, teammates, and stakeholders. WHO'S IT FOR? It's built for: - Remote & private teams to stay in sync - Customer support teams to update their customers - Marketing & product teams to promote releases to encourage engagement / sales. OK... BUT WHAT'S DO? ReleaseNotes.io makes it super simple to: - Create and manage release notes for your product - Display your releases on a dedicated hosted site - Allow people to subscribe to updates, and send those people announcement emails for new releases - Embed your new releases on your site in a modal (optionally auto showing for new releases) - Display your latest release as a banner on your site (great for marketing sites) - Create private releases, manage which releases are public vs which are locked down to only people you approve HELPING OUT DURING COVID To specifically help with remote teams while COVID lingers about, private releases are available on all plans, so you can keep your team in sync with product updates. SEE IT IN ACTION You can see ReleaseNotes in action by heading to the https://releasenotes.io website, and you'll see the purple banner showing the latest feature release, and the badge on the "Updates" top menu menu, click that and you'll see the modal appear with the latest releases.
