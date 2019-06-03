Software versioning, release notes, notifications, and publishing, all with one click.
When creating a release, we'll update your specified version file, generate release notes, and create a release on your git hosting provider.
Around the web
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Pradip Khakhar@pradipcloud · Senior Product Manager
Hey Owen, congrats on the launch. Love the idea - going to check it out.
Upvote (1)Share·
Owen ContiMaker@owen_conti · Hunting entrepreneurship.
@pradipcloud thanks Pradip!
Upvote Share·
Joulse@joulse · 🤓 Developer who loves design
Congrats on the launch @owen_conti! Released is really very easy to use! How to further simplify the deployment of our applications 🤓
Upvote (1)Share·
Owen ContiMaker@owen_conti · Hunting entrepreneurship.
@joulse Thank you @joulse!
Upvote Share·
Sergio Mattei@ftxrc · Student maker and founder
Congrats on the launch!
Upvote (1)Share·
Owen ContiMaker@owen_conti · Hunting entrepreneurship.
@ftxrc Thanks Sergio!
Upvote Share·
Owen ContiMaker@owen_conti · Hunting entrepreneurship.
👋 Hey all! My name is Owen. I'm based out of Calgary, AB 🇨🇦 Released is my first Product Hunt launch! I made Released to help reduce the time it takes to prepare and deploy software releases. Released can be used for any type of software, not just SaaS apps! Released is based around the idea of conventional commits, however you can customize the prefixes used to detect specific commit types. The concept is used to automatically detect and update the version of your software (based on semver), and also automatically generate release notes for you. For launch, I'm offering a 50% discount on the yearly plan: $50 USD/year (down from $100!) There's a Free Tier available for all users, which includes all features, however your team is limited to importing only one repository. Purchasing the Premium Tier will allow your team to import all your repositories! Released is my first project built on top of RemoteAuth (https://remoteauth.com) - which manages my users, teams, roles, permissions, and subscriptions for me. Thanks for checking out Released, I really appreciate it! --- FYI: I'm aware the integration with RemoteAuth is currently not optimal. I have plans to improve this workflow over the next couple of months. Everything with Released still works great, it just takes an extra couple of clicks to configure. I appreciate your patience!
Upvote Share·