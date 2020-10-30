Relay Videos

discussion
Obsee
HunterFounder Of Relay
Hello Everyone! It's Obsee, Founder of Relay. Thanks for passing by 👋👋👋👋 Would love for you to share you thoughts and feedback. The Idea for Relay aroused from the gaping disconnect I experienced between meetings! A problem remote workers have is the inability to recreate those serendipitous interactions by the water cooler and have this window of opportunity remain open outside of meetings for face to face interaction. Remote Work has brought a new era of workplace collaboration, where teams are transitioning to become more output focused. A necessary evolutionary step is for teams to embrace flexible and autonomous communication channels, but current tools are replicating the office at home, rather than embracing and sterilizing the challenges that come with working from home! Welcome to Relay! Enjoy :) ADD RELAY TO YOUR EXISTING ECOSYSTEM BY INTEGRATING WITH SLACK IN 10 SECONDS! You can find me on LinkedIn, let's chat! https://www.linkedin.com/in/obse... 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 Share Your Thoughts! 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇
