Relay Public Beta

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Michael 😍 Galpert
Hunter
Ive known Alex for some time now. All his products are really well designed. I'm excited that this is out in the wild now for people to start using
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
Hi everyone! Kenaz here, product manager. So excited to introduce you to Relay! Relay is an event-driven DevOps platform. It listens to events from 3rd party services like AWS, Datadog, PagerDuty, Jira and more to trigger simpler, smarter workflows that automate tedious tasks. Existing solutions either require a lot of upfront DIY work (AWS Lambda or running your own script) or they weren’t built for DevOps teams (Zapier, IFTTT). Relay provides out-of-the-box workflows for common use cases like cloud cost optimization, security, incident response and more. If those don't work for you, Relay offers integrations with dozens of cloud provider services, open source tools and APIs that can be composed together in a simple YAML-based workflow. Some features we’re super proud of: 📈 Visual execution graph shows exactly what's happening in your workflow run. Connections make it simple to authenticate to other services. 📋 Audit log shows who initiated every workflow run, whether manual or by an external service. ✋🏼 Human in the loop approvals give you full confidence in your automation. 🚀 Growing community of 30+ open source integrations with AWS, Azure, GCP, Datadog, PagerDuty, VictorOps, Jira, Terraform, Helm, and more We’d love your feedback! Sign up (https://relay.sh) for an account today.
Upvote (6)Share
Looks great guys!
Upvote (2)Share