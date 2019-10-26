Discussion
Douglas Hewitt
Maker
Hey everyone! I made Relay to help more people find the best instructional content on the internet. Often it’s hard to find the right youtube video, or the right section of a very long video. I found people don't need an entire course; just 2 minutes of a specific topic. Relay helps you discover and share quick high quality videos for the modern creative. I hope you love it and help me build out amazing content for the platform! Please share any and all feedback! We are excited to grow and build something the community loves.
@madebydouglas love it. congrats on the launch, Douglas!
Maker
What topics would you like how to videos for?
PC Building
tech support (help mom use her iPhone)
Pro tech tools (coding, photography, design, etc)
Board Games
