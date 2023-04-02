Products
Relay Channel Manager

Relay Channel Manager

Manage hundreds of Slack customer channels effortlessly

Today's best sales and customer success orgs use shared channels to great effect. Relay solves the scaling problems with our Slack-native priority inbox, like Front for Slack Connect. Our integrations also create/update tickets and CRM records automatically.
Launched in Slack, Productivity, Customer Communication by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking us out! We'd love to hear about how you're using Slack Connect, Teams B2B DC or Discord with your customers. Let us know what features would save you and your team the most time, and we'll build them next!"

Relay Channel Manager
Manage hundreds of Slack customer channels effortlessly.
