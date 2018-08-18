Relays are 2.8" color Wifi-connected displays you can put up anywhere to show messages or pictures. They can be controlled from anywhere via a web app or the Relay API. There's a wall-mounted version for applications like showing messages to visitors at front doors, and a desk version for showing pictures or notes to yourself (or others) inside.
Top 9 Things You Can Do With A RelayRelays are cute little (2.8″ diagonal) LCD color screens which connect to your wifi network and can be used to display any images or messages of your choice. Once your Relay is connected to wifi, you can control it from anywhere else in the world by logging in to the Relay website and entering a message or uploading an image for it.
Setting up and using a Relay for the first timeSetting up and using a Relay for the first time is easy and only takes a few minutes. You will need the Device ID and Passphrase that came with your Relay to complete the setup process. You should keep the Device ID and Passphrase in a safe place.
