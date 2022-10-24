Products
Ranked #9 for today
Relay
Instant handoff for Android UI
Instant Handoff for Android UI. Design UI components in Figma and use them directly in Jetpack Compose projects.
Launched in
Android
,
Design Tools
,
UX Design
by
Material Design
About this launch
Material Design
Introducing material you
3
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Relay by
Material Design
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Android
,
Design Tools
,
UX Design
. Made by
Matias Duarte
and
Sean Arietta
. Featured on October 25th, 2022.
Material Design
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on October 26th, 2016.
