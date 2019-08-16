Relatively No-frills PH Launch Checklist

Discussion
Dan Makarov
Greetings, fellow Hunters! In preparation for our own Product Hunt launch we have started reading about best practices and pre-launch procedures. Having gathered them in an ugly to-do list, we realised that others might find it useful as well. So we made it a bit prettier and decided to share it hoping that it will make someone's life easier. This to-do list is mainly focused on tasks you can achieve in under 7 days, but you can of course copy it to your GDrive and adjust to your own needs. Please, let us know if you find this to-do list helpful and we wish everyone a successful Product Hunt launch. Francisco, Jacky, Dan
