Relate Docs
A simple and free DocSend alternative
Relate Docs is a free alternative to DocSend - a simple B2B document sharing tool that tracks engagement. You can use Relate Docs to create and share docs such as sales decks, fundraising pitch decks, proposals, quotes, invoices, etc.
Sales
Marketing
Venture Capital
Relate Docs
Relate Docs
A simple and free DocSend alternative
Relate Docs by
Relate Docs
Christopher Chae
Sales
Marketing
Venture Capital
Christopher Chae
Sangyong Jung
Woongcheol Yang
Arthur Kim
Featured on April 12th, 2024.
Relate Docs
is not rated yet. This is Relate Docs's first launch.
