Matt Mazzeo
Hey team! Had an opportunity to check out an early build of what Eden and the team at Relate are up to and thought it was awesome. Excited to see what’s next for them!
Hi Hunters! 👋 Eden here, co-founder and CEO of Relate. @artem_zhylko, @korzh_alex and I are working on Relate for the last two years, and we are excited to release our Preview version today! What if you could have a design tool that lets you create presentational UI components, handle deploying, versioning, and all the operational stuff goes into maintaining software? What if developers could consume the components and easily plug whatever they need into it while focusing on logic? And what if everyone worked together, at the same time? That's Relate's vision. And this is just the beginning. Our full feature set will be ready in 2020, and while we're still working heavily on the tech that will enable this, we believe Relate is now ready for a test drive! And so we made our Preview Release public. No waitlist, simply signup and try it out! We're looking forward to hearing your feedback and questions. 👌 Thanks for everyone's support! Our road is long, and we are walking it together. ❤️
My biggest frustration is the Handoff part! will be amazing to control the product all the way!
