Relanote

A new form of note taking app

Relanote is а note-taking app that combines both hierarchical and non-hierarchical (wiki-style) note-taking. By leveraging the power of both methods, Relanote adapts to your way of thinking and allows you to create your personal knowledge base.
Why Relanote was created | RelanoteTaking notes is one of those skills that can be considered essential if you are looking for a way to first understand and second, retain knowledge. In its core, it is an activity of capturing and recording information with the goal of using it in the future.
Discussion
Веселина Стойкова
I’m curious to hear why are you developing this when there are quite a lot of alternatives on the market?
Kaloyan Dobrev
Maker
@vesse Hey, thanks for your comment! We’ve been asked this quite a lot and shared our thoughts here - [Why Relanote was created | Relanote](https://relanote.com/why-are-we-...)
Kalinikish Minish
The bi-directional links seem to getting a lot of attention these days! Although the concept is not new, your implementation is quite user friendly! I’ll definitely play around with it in the next couple of days!
Kaloyan Dobrev
Maker
@kishminish Thanks for the comment! Let us know if you have any questions when you test it.
Christy Preston
Congrats on the launch and the good looking piece of software! I’m on the hunt for changing OneNote. I’ll give it a try!
Kaloyan Dobrev
Maker
@christypreston Thanks! Please share with us any feedback when you try it!
Kalinikish Minish
Really like bi-directional links!
Nikolay Stoykov
The paid plans are not available yet?
Kalin
Maker
@nikolaystoykov Correct, there are still features from the paid plans that are not officially launched. For now only the free tier is available. No credit card is required to open an account + there is no limitations to the number of notes you can store in Relanote.
