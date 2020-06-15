Discussion
Веселина Стойкова
I’m curious to hear why are you developing this when there are quite a lot of alternatives on the market?
@vesse Hey, thanks for your comment! We’ve been asked this quite a lot and shared our thoughts here - [Why Relanote was created | Relanote](https://relanote.com/why-are-we-...)
The bi-directional links seem to getting a lot of attention these days! Although the concept is not new, your implementation is quite user friendly! I’ll definitely play around with it in the next couple of days!
@kishminish Thanks for the comment! Let us know if you have any questions when you test it.
Congrats on the launch and the good looking piece of software! I’m on the hunt for changing OneNote. I’ll give it a try!
@christypreston Thanks! Please share with us any feedback when you try it!
Really like bi-directional links!
The paid plans are not available yet?
@nikolaystoykov Correct, there are still features from the paid plans that are not officially launched. For now only the free tier is available. No credit card is required to open an account + there is no limitations to the number of notes you can store in Relanote.