Open-Source Product to visualize K8 environments and metrics

ReKuberate(Open-Source) is an interactive application designed to visualize Kubernetes environments and metrics. ReKuberate uses Helm to initialize Prometheus and Grafana for scraping metrics data and displaying the information in real-time.
Launched in
Open Source
Software Engineering
 by
ReKuberate
About this launch
was hunted by
Kai Farrell
in Open Source, Software Engineering. Made by
Kai Farrell
,
Hunter Shaw
,
Thad White
,
Kevin Fan
and
Fabrizzio Quintanilla Romero
. Featured on June 23rd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is ReKuberate's first launch.
