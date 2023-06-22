Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
ReKuberate
ReKuberate
Open-Source Product to visualize K8 environments and metrics
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
ReKuberate(Open-Source) is an interactive application designed to visualize Kubernetes environments and metrics. ReKuberate uses Helm to initialize Prometheus and Grafana for scraping metrics data and displaying the information in real-time.
Launched in
Open Source
Software Engineering
by
ReKuberate
Coda AI
Ad
Your new AI work assistant
About this launch
ReKuberate
Open-Source Product to visualize K8 environments and metrics
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
ReKuberate by
ReKuberate
was hunted by
Kai Farrell
in
Open Source
,
Software Engineering
. Made by
Kai Farrell
,
Hunter Shaw
,
Thad White
,
Kevin Fan
and
Fabrizzio Quintanilla Romero
. Featured on June 23rd, 2023.
ReKuberate
is not rated yet. This is ReKuberate's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report