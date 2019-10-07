Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
James Touhey
Maker
Hi, Producthunt Peeps! We created Rekap as a little hack for sorting through all of the industry news that gets sent to us every day on Slack and in email newsletters. This is a very early version, but we wanted to share it here to get feedback from the community before deciding where to take it next. We're focusing on enhancing the summarization service, and we're looking into the ability to collect/organize your rekaps in a centralized place. Give it a try and let us know what you think. We set up a feedback form on the summary page, or you can drop a line in the comments here. Thanks!
UpvoteShare