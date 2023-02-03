Products
Home
→
Product
→
REimagine
Ranked #19 for today
REimagine
Generative AI to redesign any room in seconds
Visit
Upvote 92
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Reimagine is an AI-powered platform that makes it easy to redesign your home. With just a few clicks, you can upload a photo and let our system suggest furniture, decorations, styles, and colors that fit your vision.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
REimagine
About this launch
REimagine
Generative AI to redesign any room in seconds
3
reviews
115
followers
Follow for updates
REimagine by
REimagine
was hunted by
Nicolas Grenié
in
Design Tools
,
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Rahul Agrawal
,
Partho Sarkar
,
Akhilesh Majumdar
,
Ranjeet Vimal
and
Shital Gohil
. Featured on February 9th, 2023.
REimagine
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is REimagine's first launch.
Upvotes
92
Comments
44
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#106
