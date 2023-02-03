Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → REimagine
Ranked #19 for today

REimagine

Generative AI to redesign any room in seconds

Free
Reimagine is an AI-powered platform that makes it easy to redesign your home. With just a few clicks, you can upload a photo and let our system suggest furniture, decorations, styles, and colors that fit your vision.
Launched in Design Tools, Photography, Artificial Intelligence by
REimagine
About this launch
REimagineGenerative AI to redesign any room in seconds
3reviews
115
followers
REimagine by
REimagine
was hunted by
Nicolas Grenié
in Design Tools, Photography, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Rahul Agrawal
,
Partho Sarkar
,
Akhilesh Majumdar
,
Ranjeet Vimal
and
Shital Gohil
. Featured on February 9th, 2023.
REimagine
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. This is REimagine's first launch.
Upvotes
92
Vote chart
Comments
44
Vote chart
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#106