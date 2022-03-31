Products
Home
→
Refuge.app
Refuge.app
Find or offer a safe place and help those in need
🏷 Free
Android
+ 1
Born during the Ukrainian crisis, Refuge is the place where humanity gets together to help those in need. Refuge provides a safer way to find help, with built-in near instant verification. The app is available in 12 languages.
Featured
24m ago
