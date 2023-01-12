Products
This is the latest launch from Refrens
See Refrens’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Refrens ABC
Ranked #6 for today
Refrens ABC
Dead simple leads management for freelancers & small teams
We built Refrens ABC for freelancers and small teams as the simplest way to capture, nurture and convert leads so that they can focus on what they do best, while we take care of the rest.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Freelance
+1 by
Refrens
About this launch
Refrens
Business Operating System for Freelancers and Small teams
Refrens ABC by
Refrens
was hunted by
Abhash Kumar
in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Freelance
. Made by
Linki Arora
,
Vikrant Singh
,
Nitesh Sharma
,
Adil Nawaz
,
Pragya Pal
,
Vaidik Dalal
,
Rushit Pandya
,
Prakhar Singh
,
Vishwajith Kurup
,
Sandeep Maurya
,
karnot301
,
Purvi Jain
,
Ritika kapoor
,
Nitish Devadiga
,
Mitesh kariya
,
Mohit Jain
,
Nehal Shetty
,
Aaditya Sharma
,
Sunil Kumar K S
,
Naman Sarawagi
,
Mohit Jain
,
Kartik Pillai
,
Tushar Gangwal
and
Ankit Umak
. Featured on January 23rd, 2023.
Refrens
is rated
5/5 ★
by 40 users. It first launched on July 18th, 2019.
Upvotes
89
Comments
16
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#6
Report