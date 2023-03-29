Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Reframe
See Reframe’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Reframe
Reframe
Drink Less, Live More!
Visit
Upvote 6
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Reframe is a neuroscience based app to help you quit or cut back on drinking alcohol.
Launched in
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
+1 by
Reframe
Views by Airplane
Ad
Developer-centric approach to quickly building internal UIs
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Reframe
Drink Less Alcohol with Neuroscience
4
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Reframe by
Reframe
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
. Made by
Vedant Pradeep
and
Ziyi Gao
. Featured on April 3rd, 2023.
Reframe
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on July 13th, 2021.
Upvotes
6
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report