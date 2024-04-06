Launches
This is the latest launch from Reflectr
See Reflectr’s previous launch
Reflectr AI Journal & Diary
Reflectr AI Journal & Diary

Interactive journaling with AI friends

Reflectr is like a private social network for your thoughts. You can engage with AI personalities to receive feedback, support, and comments on your posts. Utilize AI to ask questions about your past journal entries. Have a conversation with your mind!
Android
Productivity
Writing
Firebase
Firebase
3,380 upvotes
Firebase is a secure and easy to use mobile backend, and has all the key features to power your mobile applications. Their dashboards and toolkits make it very easy to manage your services.
Flutter
Flutter
2,053 upvotes
Flutter is an amazing framework to build mobile applications. It is fast and easy to develop on and is highly performant. There is also a library for pretty much every feature you need.
OpenAI
OpenAI
869 upvotes
Open AI is still the best LLM for developers to integrate into their products. Their APIs, tooling and dashboards are far and away the best in the market so far.
About this launch
Reflectr
ReflectrAI Powered Notebook
Reflectr AI Journal & Diary by
Reflectr
was hunted by
Sashi Bommakanty
in Android, Productivity, Writing. Made by
Sashi Bommakanty
. Featured on April 9th, 2024.
Reflectr
is not rated yet. It first launched on April 27th, 2023.
