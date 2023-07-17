Products
Home
→
Product
→
ReflectMate
ReflectMate
Rapid daily journaling companion for busy people
Need a quick and effective way to journal amidst your busy schedule? ReflectMate is the ultimate Notion template designed specifically for busy individuals. Pick from 3 powerful journaling methods that take less than 5 minutes of your time per day.
Launched in
Productivity
Notion
by
ReflectMate
About this launch
ReflectMate
Rapid Daily Journaling Companion for Busy People
ReflectMate by
ReflectMate
was hunted by
Tomas Vysny
in
Productivity
,
Notion
. Made by
Tomas Vysny
. Featured on July 18th, 2023.
ReflectMate
is not rated yet. This is ReflectMate's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
