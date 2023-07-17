Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → ReflectMate
ReflectMate

ReflectMate

Rapid daily journaling companion for busy people

Free
Embed
Need a quick and effective way to journal amidst your busy schedule? ReflectMate is the ultimate Notion template designed specifically for busy individuals. Pick from 3 powerful journaling methods that take less than 5 minutes of your time per day.
Launched in
Productivity
Notion
 by
ReflectMate
About this launch
ReflectMate
0
reviews
8
followers
ReflectMate by
ReflectMate
was hunted by
Tomas Vysny
in Productivity, Notion. Made by
Tomas Vysny
. Featured on July 18th, 2023.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-