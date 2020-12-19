Reflecting Forwards

discussion
I've been writing annual reviews for 7 years now, and it has been one of the most rewarding exercises of my life. I posted the idea for this on Twitter a few weeks ago and the response was an overwhelming YES that this should exist, so here it is! 🥳 I'd love to hear from any fellow makers who also write annual reviews and if anyone has suggestions or feedback 🙏
Also thanks to @anthilemoon @stephsmith @fortelabs & @buster among others for their annual review inspiration (many of the questions and prompts have been borrowed from folks far smarter than me!)