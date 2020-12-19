  1. Home
Reflecting Forwards

Annual Review Template built in Notion

Productivity
Writing annual reviews has been one of the most rewarding exercises of my life. I'm excited to share this template for those of you aspiring to go deeper with your review process and looking to mine the year's highs and lows for insights + self-knowledge.
Featured
Jonny Miller
Maker
Curious Human
I've been writing annual reviews for 7 years now, and it has been one of the most rewarding exercises of my life. I posted the idea for this on Twitter a few weeks ago and the response was an overwhelming YES that this should exist, so here it is! 🥳 I'd love to hear from any fellow makers who also write annual reviews and if anyone has suggestions or feedback 🙏
Also thanks to @anthilemoon @stephsmith @fortelabs & @buster among others for their annual review inspiration (many of the questions and prompts have been borrowed from folks far smarter than me!)
