Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Reflect Benchmark
Reflect Benchmark
Compare your HR metrics to Market Standards.
Visit
Upvote 7
50% OFF SETUP
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Reflect Benchmark lets you compare your HR metrics with companies of your size and industry. 📊 Provided with an all-in-one HR analytics dashboard. Automated. 🤖 The new standard to make data-driven People decisions. To start 👉 getreflect.io/benchmark
Launched in
Analytics
Venture Capital
Data & Analytics
+3 by
Reflect Benchmark
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
About this launch
Reflect Benchmark
Compare your HR metrics to Market Standards.
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Reflect Benchmark by
Reflect Benchmark
was hunted by
Baptiste Jan
in
Analytics
,
Venture Capital
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Baptiste Jan
and
Léopold Adam
. Featured on June 27th, 2023.
Reflect Benchmark
is not rated yet. This is Reflect Benchmark's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report