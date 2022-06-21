Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Reflect
Ranked #20 for today

Reflect

Take a minute to reflect, simple mindfulness

Free
Reflect on yourself to become more mindful, productive and focus on your true goals and values.

Just open the app to begin reflecting.

Thousands of AI-generated questions.

We don't collect any data.
Launched in Health & Fitness, Productivity, Health
Reflect - Simple Mindfulness
About this launch
Reflect - Simple Mindfulness
Take a minute to reflect
Reflect by
Reflect - Simple Mindfulness
was hunted by
Igor Dyachuk
in Health & Fitness, Productivity, Health. Made by
Igor Dyachuk
and
Alexey Primechaev
. Featured on June 23rd, 2022.
Reflect - Simple Mindfulness
is not rated yet. This is Reflect - Simple Mindfulness 's first launch.
