Brenden Mulligan
Maker
Greetings PH crew, Here's another thing I built for myself and am sharing with the community, in case anyone else finds it useful. When I started feeling unhappy at work a few years ago, I wanted to measure how often I felt this way. We are wired to focus on the bad, so it was common that when I was having a bad day, it felt like I always had bad days. But that was rarely the case. Usually, the good days far outnumbered the bad. So I started keeping track of my end-of-day mood by creating a daily calendar event which I would color-code green (good), orange (okay), and red (bad). Not only did this practice help me realize the bad days were not nearly as frequent as I thought, but it also brought greater awareness to the good days. I built Reflect to make this process easier. It's stupid simple. Tap the day you want to add an entry for, choose your mood, and optionally add some notes. That's it. Then look back on how you've been feeling using the calendar or timeline. There are a couple light additional features, like highlighting streaks and daily reminder emails, but I've tried to keep this very simple (again, realize this is just for me). It's free, and if it helps you, I'm happy.
