Refined Twitter Lite

UI improvements and new useful features to Twitter Lite

Refine Twitter Lite adds UI improvements and new useful features to Twitter Lite. All the features can be enabled individually.
GiuseppeMaker@giuseppegurgone · SW Engineer @ PSPDFKit, formerly Yelp
I love UserScripts to tweak website's functionalities so I while ago I started to make one to customize Twitter Lite - the new twitter.com. It all started from wanting to remove the sidebar as I never use it and overtime I've added more features like enforcing latest tweets to view the timeline in chronological order or disabling likes/replies/RT counts (and wrote about why's that http://giuseppegurgone.com/life-...). Eventually I turned the UserScript into a browser extension (source code available on GitHub). I hope you find it useful too :)
