Refined Twitter Lite

Refine Twitter Lite adds UI improvements and new useful features to Twitter Lite. All the features can be enabled individually.
GiuseppeMaker@giuseppegurgone · SW Engineer @ PSPDFKit, formerly Yelp
I love UserScripts to tweak website's functionalities so I while ago I started to make one to customize Twitter Lite - the new twitter.com. It all started from wanting to remove the sidebar as I never use it and overtime I've added more features like enforcing latest tweets to view the timeline in chronological order or disabling likes/replies/RT counts (and wrote about why's that http://giuseppegurgone.com/life-...). Eventually I turned the UserScript into a browser extension (source code available on GitHub). I hope you find it useful too :)
