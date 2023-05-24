Products
refined reports
Turn the traffic you already have into lasting customers
Refined performs detailed UX audits of eCommerce websites to increase your conversion rate (and other marketing metrics). We not only provide actionable suggestions, but real before & after designs in figma to back them up.
Launched in
User Experience
Marketing
E-Commerce
by
refined reports
About this launch
refined reports
Turn the traffic you already have into lasting customers.
refined reports by
refined reports
was hunted by
Dakota Sumner
in
User Experience
,
Marketing
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Dakota Sumner
. Featured on May 29th, 2023.
refined reports
is not rated yet. This is refined reports's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
