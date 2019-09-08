Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Refined Prime Video

Refined Prime Video

Small tweaks and useful new features for Amazon Prime Video

Refined Prime Video is a browser extension that adds small tweaks and useful new features to Amazon’s streaming platform Prime Video. It’s a must-have for anyone who uses the site on a regular basis because it can highly improve the user experience.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Niklas Higi
Niklas Higi
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! 👋🏻 Back in August of 2018, I was watching a bunch of series on Amazon Prime Video and was repeatedly frustrated with the user interface of their German site: It was cluttered with banners, legal texts, and unnecessary buttons. So, inspired by @sindresorhus's Refined GitHub, I set out to create a browser extension that cleans up and improves the Prime Video user interface. It started off simple, only hiding annoying elements (yes, their site was a nightmare at the time), but over time I added many new features like the ability to hide spoilers, a popup menu that lets you jump back into your favorite series with one click, and a shortcut to quickly skip trailers and intros. Only recently, I added support for all remaining countries where Prime Video is available, so I thought this would be a good time to launch Refined Prime Video here on Product Hunt. If you're using Prime Video, make sure to give this extension a try and let me know what you think in the comments! If you like it, I'd appreciate it if you could leave a review on your browser's extension store. Got a Prime subscription, but don't know what to watch? I highly recommend Mr. Robot and Hanna!
Upvote (1)Share
Dominic Fitch-Jones
Dominic Fitch-Jones
Must have for any Prime Video user.
Upvote (1)Share