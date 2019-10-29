Log In
Refillable Floss by Quip

A reusable dispenser with pre-marked string

To bring some fun back to flossing, we designed a sleek, reusable dispenser with pre-marked string to guide your routine. The retractable top makes on-the-go easy, and we deliver affordable refills that last 3 months when you use ~18” every day.
Quip wants to help you flossQuip, the dental care startup that first went to market with electric toothbrushes, has launched its first product outside of brushes. Called Strand, the product is a floss applicator with a refillable canister. Strand costs $20 for the metallic applicator and refills cost $5. Each string is pre-ma...
Toothbrush startup Quip is launching a $20 floss dispenserQuip, the electric toothbrush subscription service, is launching its second product today: a floss dispenser called Floss. The metallic dispenser will sell for $20 and refillable floss canisters, which are automatically delivered every three months, will sell for $5 each.
