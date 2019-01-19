Log InSign up
Refersense

Ask references, build reputation, get hired!

Having references is critical - whether it is for a job, or university admissions or even finalizing a tenancy. ReferSense makes it easy (and free!) for everyone to build a Reputation profile by asking References and endorsements.

Based on your strengths gathered from the feedback, our AI technology matches you with employer job postings.

Reviews

Shoney Sankoorikal
Krish IB
Helpful
  • Shoney Sankoorikal
    Shoney SankoorikalSales & Marketing
    Pros: 

    Ease of capturing the references and sharing it securely each time they change the job are great benefits for contractors.

    Cons: 

    I don’t see any equivalent product in the market and hence the need to educate the market on the benefits would be required

    The product has huge potential and can disrupt the market.

    Shoney Sankoorikal has used this product for one month.
  • Krish IB
    Krish IBEnterprise Technology Evangelist, Sales
    Pros: 

    ideal solution for employers as they get 2 verify skills of prospects b4 hiring! References can now be a repository!

    Cons: 

    How this is way better than the LinkedIn recommendations needs to be better highlighted somewhere/somehow.

    Brilliant idea as this gap was unbridged for so long!

    Krish IB has used this product for one month.
Discussion

Madhukar IrvathrayaMaker@ibmadhukar · Tech-Geek and Entrepreneur
👋 Hi PH, Most of us have needed references when we were job-hunting or applying to universities. Trying to get a reference for that job from 3 years ago can be difficult. Sometimes, past employers leave, sometimes they have forgotten you (blimey!) or sometimes the love has faded a bit with the passage of time. The best time to get a good Reference is right after you finish that project or when you are leaving your job. 🛠 Solution To meet this need, we have launched Refersense. You can get a confidential reference whenever you can. The reference is, like a letter in a sealed envelope, with restricted visibility only to the intended recipient. You can then pass onto your future employer / client / professor / landlord whenever you need to. In short, get a Reference when you can, use when you need. 🎁 Features: - References can be given in confidence - References can be used multiple times, as and when needed. - 5-point Feedback taken on skills and your competency profile built based on the feedback given - Consolidated Reputation Score computed based on strength of References - Make your reputation work for you. Employers can contact you with offers based on your availability, Reputation Score and your skills feedback from your References. - Import your Reputation from external sources like Github, Dribbble, Behance etc - Get endorsements for key highlights of your work experience - For e.g. awards, Key wins, Projects completed etc 🙏 Let me know what do you think. How can we make it more useful for you (either as an employer or as a job-seeker)? Disclaimer: We use LinkedIn as a mechanism to authenticate and validate users who sign in. We are not affiliated with LinkedIn in anyway beyond using their oAuth mechanism
Ramesh Radhakrishnan
Ramesh Radhakrishnan@ramesh_radhakrishnan · Principal Consultant at Sparkhound
@ibmadhukar Will my future employer only see the Reference, or will I be able to see what kind of Reference was given for me?
