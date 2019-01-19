Having references is critical - whether it is for a job, or university admissions or even finalizing a tenancy. ReferSense makes it easy (and free!) for everyone to build a Reputation profile by asking References and endorsements.
Based on your strengths gathered from the feedback, our AI technology matches you with employer job postings.
Reviews
- Pros:
Ease of capturing the references and sharing it securely each time they change the job are great benefits for contractors.Cons:
I don’t see any equivalent product in the market and hence the need to educate the market on the benefits would be required
The product has huge potential and can disrupt the market.Shoney Sankoorikal has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
ideal solution for employers as they get 2 verify skills of prospects b4 hiring! References can now be a repository!Cons:
How this is way better than the LinkedIn recommendations needs to be better highlighted somewhere/somehow.
Brilliant idea as this gap was unbridged for so long!Krish IB has used this product for one month.