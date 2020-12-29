discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Albin Groen
Maker
Hi Hunters 👋 As you know, many have lost their job due to this pandemic. I have built a tool that you can use to help your talented friends back into the job market. Previously, if you had gotten inquires about a job opportunities and not been particularly interested, you would likely (at least I) have pointed them to one of your friends in the same area of expertise. With referrer.sh you can simply construct a small list of your friends, containing their name, profession, a short description, number of years of experience in the field, and an optional image. You can include this small widget on your website, which won't add any sort of heft or slowness. I really hope you will like this tool. If you have any further ideas on how to make this better, or any other feedback, please let me know in the comment section below!
Share