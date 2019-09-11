Discussion
Buğra Kaan Ayaz
Referral programs is one of our best working marketing channels and Referral Magic is the easiest way to launch your own program
We love ReferralMagic, and definitely suggest other SaaS companies to try it out. Well done @cemhurturk!
Hi Product Hunt Community, My name is Cem, serial entrepreneur in email marketing industry, founded several email solutions companies including the easy-to-use email marketing service, Sendloop; the most popular on-premise email marketing and ESP software, Oempro; IP reputation and monitoring service, IPMonitor.app, SMTP gateway service, SenderSuite and email analytics and inbox rendering service PreviewMyEmail which has been acquired by SMTP, Inc. in January 2013. We deeply believe in software that works for its user, not the other way around. As a founder of a few software and SaaS companies, referral marketing has always been a solid growth channel for my start-ups. We've built ReferralMagic for entrepreneurs and online businesses like us - we understand the importance of implementing the tools to quickly leverage an existing user and customer bases at an affordable cost. Referral Magic is designed for quick integrations for SaaS & Software, Shopify Ecommerce, Mobile apps. We are here to customize Referral Magic based on your needs. We've got a special discount for you, Product Hunters, which gives you 50% off for 3 months when you subscribe after the trial: 50OFFPH Hope we can welcome you on Referral Magic, so we can help you boost your sales. Our team will be available here all day to answer any questions you may have. We’re really looking forward to your feedback!! Cem Hurturk Co-Founder At ReferralMagic
