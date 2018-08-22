Log InSign up
 

Beyond employee referrals

Referral Communities by Drafted is a way for teams to go beyond employee referrals and hire through their communities. For the rest of us, it's a way to help all the teams we're friends with. Free to join!

Helpful
  • Jeff Whelpleyco-founder and CTO of Swish
    Pros: 

    More reliable, efficient and frankly enjoyable way to recruit

    Cons: 

    Can't pay headhunters that sweet bonus cash anymore

    This IMO is the ultimate version of what Drafted has always meant to be. Leverage your network and your friends networks to find the right person for the right job. I have always been impressed by the product that Drafted has created, but this takes it to another level. If you are trying to hire at least one person a month, you would be insane not to use this platform.

    Jeff Whelpley has used this product for one day.
  • Sree PalaparthiDrafted
    Pros: 

    A single platform to refer someone in your network to almost any company

    Cons: 

    None

    Drafted communities is one place where you can search for any company's community and refer someone you know is great to their open jobs. You can join multiple communities you want to stay in touch with, and is a great way to contribute to your previous companies through referrals. The cool thing is Drafted leverages your network and makes smart suggestions on who to refer. Highly recommend it.

    Sree Palaparthi has used this product for one month.
Vinayak RanadeMakerHiring@pseudovirtual · CEO at Drafted
Hey everyone, really pumped about this launch for a few reasons. The biggest one is because I personally believe that community referrals are one of the most underutilized and under-appreciated sources of talent, and I've also been itching to have a free offering for our followers for a while. Couple of quick notes about how to use this 1. Any employee at any company can sign up and start their own referral community for their company for free. 2. Companies already using Drafted can unlock this feature for free by inviting their VCs, friends, family, alumni, etc. to participate. 3. If you can't find your company on the featured search page, let us know and we can add it for you.
Dharmesh Shah@dharmesh · Founder and CTO, HubSpot
@pseudovirtual Congrats on the launch! I'm with you that community referrals are a big opportunity for startups and scaleups.
Vinayak RanadeMakerHiring@pseudovirtual · CEO at Drafted
@dharmesh thank you for the support!
Nicole Sievers@sicknastnicole · Platform Associate - NextView Ventures
Very excited about this! Keep up the great work!
Vinayak RanadeMakerHiring@pseudovirtual · CEO at Drafted
Thanks Nicole!
