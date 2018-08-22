Referral Communities by Drafted is a way for teams to go beyond employee referrals and hire through their communities. For the rest of us, it's a way to help all the teams we're friends with. Free to join!
Reviews
- Pros:
More reliable, efficient and frankly enjoyable way to recruitCons:
Can't pay headhunters that sweet bonus cash anymore
This IMO is the ultimate version of what Drafted has always meant to be. Leverage your network and your friends networks to find the right person for the right job. I have always been impressed by the product that Drafted has created, but this takes it to another level. If you are trying to hire at least one person a month, you would be insane not to use this platform.Jeff Whelpley has used this product for one day.
- Pros:
A single platform to refer someone in your network to almost any companyCons:
None
Drafted communities is one place where you can search for any company's community and refer someone you know is great to their open jobs. You can join multiple communities you want to stay in touch with, and is a great way to contribute to your previous companies through referrals. The cool thing is Drafted leverages your network and makes smart suggestions on who to refer. Highly recommend it.Sree Palaparthi has used this product for one month.