Steve McElfresh
Having used the referral mechanism in a handful of ATS's (Jobvite, Greenhouse, Breezy, etc.), I can attest that ReferraBooster is much more user-friendly -- i.e., much more likely to actually be used by employees -- than any ATS-based referral mechanism. And the slack/ATS integration means you still have all of the functionality for managing those referrals in your ATS!
This is JUST what I needed! This product is great - it streamlines the referral process and actually makes it useful for employees. We've been able to get super high-quality candidates just in the first few weeks of using this. It's a lifesaver!
This is awesome! I've lost referral bonuses so many times because i just told people to apply because there was no easy way to engage with HR. I like a tool that just works right with something I'm already using every day like slack.
Maker
Hi Hunters! 👋 Excited to share Treehoppr’s newest employee-friendly HR tool: Referral Booster. The outpouring of support and referral offers that we’ve seen on LinkedIn, Twitter, and other various platforms since the COVID-19 pandemic began has been inspiring to say the least. Our goal with Booster is to help people get #REHIRED and to better equip HR teams to handle referrals quickly and organically. With Booster, companies can lean into their employees’ connections and people can help out their network with just two clicks in Slack – a win for all. The app is built entirely in Slack and will integrate with most ATS including Greenhouse, Lever, Workable, Jobvite and more. Among many cool features, the real highlight of the app is the ability for admins/recruiters to create automated recurring announcements in Slack to highlight certain segments of open jobs - oldest jobs, newest jobs, jobs with the fewest applicants, specific jobs - and nudge team members to submit referrals. We're calling them "Job Boosts" 🚀 ! We want to do our part in helping people return to work, so we're offering extended free trials to folks who sign up from this page. No commitment required. Just comment below and I'll DM you with a code for a 90-day free trial (up from our usual 30-day trial). Hopefully, this can help people return to work and some sense of normalcy a bit faster. Let us know what you think. 👍
Its really awesome
