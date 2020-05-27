Treehoppr Launches Candidate Referral App for Slack MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treehoppr, a leader in software solutions that help businesses better manage and engage their workforces, today announced the launch of Referral Booster, a seamless candidate referral app for Slack. Referral Booster is the latest product in Treehoppr's portfolio of employee-friendly HR solutions, which includes the #1 Slack app for tracking time-off, PTO Ninja.