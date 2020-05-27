  1. Home
  2.  → Referral Booster

Referral Booster

Automated nudges in Slack for employee referrals

🚀 Built in Slack and with integrations in most ATS, Booster is designed to streamline the candidate referral experience for your team and allow recruiters to highlight hard-to-fill jobs and curate referrals in a more automated fashion. Try it free today! 🙌
Treehoppr Launches Candidate Referral App for SlackMOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treehoppr, a leader in software solutions that help businesses better manage and engage their workforces, today announced the launch of Referral Booster, a seamless candidate referral app for Slack. Referral Booster is the latest product in Treehoppr's portfolio of employee-friendly HR solutions, which includes the #1 Slack app for tracking time-off, PTO Ninja.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Steve McElfresh
Steve McElfresh
Having used the referral mechanism in a handful of ATS's (Jobvite, Greenhouse, Breezy, etc.), I can attest that ReferraBooster is much more user-friendly -- i.e., much more likely to actually be used by employees -- than any ATS-based referral mechanism. And the slack/ATS integration means you still have all of the functionality for managing those referrals in your ATS!
Upvote (3)Share
Victoria O
Victoria O
This is JUST what I needed! This product is great - it streamlines the referral process and actually makes it useful for employees. We've been able to get super high-quality candidates just in the first few weeks of using this. It's a lifesaver!
Upvote (1)Share
Hayes Metzger
Hayes Metzger
This is awesome! I've lost referral bonuses so many times because i just told people to apply because there was no easy way to engage with HR. I like a tool that just works right with something I'm already using every day like slack.
Upvote (1)Share
Kevin Corliss
Kevin Corliss
Maker
Hi Hunters! 👋 Excited to share Treehoppr’s newest employee-friendly HR tool: Referral Booster. The outpouring of support and referral offers that we’ve seen on LinkedIn, Twitter, and other various platforms since the COVID-19 pandemic began has been inspiring to say the least. Our goal with Booster is to help people get #REHIRED and to better equip HR teams to handle referrals quickly and organically. With Booster, companies can lean into their employees’ connections and people can help out their network with just two clicks in Slack – a win for all. The app is built entirely in Slack and will integrate with most ATS including Greenhouse, Lever, Workable, Jobvite and more. Among many cool features, the real highlight of the app is the ability for admins/recruiters to create automated recurring announcements in Slack to highlight certain segments of open jobs - oldest jobs, newest jobs, jobs with the fewest applicants, specific jobs - and nudge team members to submit referrals. We're calling them "Job Boosts" 🚀 ! We want to do our part in helping people return to work, so we're offering extended free trials to folks who sign up from this page. No commitment required. Just comment below and I'll DM you with a code for a 90-day free trial (up from our usual 30-day trial). Hopefully, this can help people return to work and some sense of normalcy a bit faster. Let us know what you think. 👍
Upvote (1)Share
Aashish Sah
Aashish Sah
Its really awesome
UpvoteShare