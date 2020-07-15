Discussion
Andrew Bowker
Maker
Pro
👋 Product Hunt! We've been in the recruiting world for the last 7 years and one of the most frustrating and annoying parts of the job is completing candidate references. From time spent scheduling and carrying out phone calls, to following up on email requests - the hiring process got longer and longer when it didn't have to. We lost candidates because we couldn't complete reference checks in time and they took other offers! Alex and I teamed up and we decided to make a faster, less invasive reference check that provided the same level of assurance as a phone call, with all the simplicity of a text message. Introducing: Reference ✔ How does it work? Head to our web app and enter in the reference contact information Reference ✔ emails/texts a standardized form to the reference to be completed by phone or desktop. Receive a PDF copy of the responses via email It's that easy! Not only does ReferenceCheck make it easier of the recruiter/hiring manager, but we purposefully made it less invasive for the person giving the reference, so it didn't seem like such a burden. Please let us know what you think, we're super excited to share this with you today! All the best, Alex and Andrew
