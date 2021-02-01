discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Eddy T.
MakerFounder at www.reetro.io
We are a team of developers and designers working on a retrospective tool, which makes it easier to plan, manage and execute retrospective meetings.
Share
How about making it registration-free? I mean — you, as an organizer, creating a "room" with unique link and send this link to your team (like Zoom or Google Hangouts meetings). In the "room" you discuss all needed things and after retrospective you, as an organizer, mark it as finished — so it'll be accessible in read-only mode in the future. Just an idea ;) Good luck with the product!
@jurijtokarski thank you for the comment, It is possible for the Admin user to make the board public and send it to the users via email, then they can join the board as one time guest users, and after the meeting Admin can decide to keep the board public or private. Admin needs to have registration so that he can keep track of all the meetings etc.