Sean Farrell
Maker
Product Designer based in Toronto
🎈
Welcome to ReelCalm! ReelCalm is an idea I've had for quite some time. While watching a movie with my partner, we had to turn the movie off after a very disturbing scene that left her quite shaken. After conversations related to this event with other friends, I realized this was a very regular occurrence with a lot of people. The normal warnings we get at the beginning of movies are just not sufficient, so I set out to create a community of movie lovers who wish to help out others by expanding on the normal warnings, and adding more specific trigger warnings, so that you can be prepared when going into any movie night. This is also the first app I've designed and built myself, after spending 2020 learning iOS development. I hope you like it!
