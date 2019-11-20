Log InSign up
Record rental vehicle condition to manage fleet & liability

For businesses that rent, share or simply need to document, Reel provides high quality, precise and time-stamped overall video and image records of the vehicle condition at the time of exchange.
Dear product hunters! The well-known fact is that the vehicle sharing-economy is on the rise. The businesses that rent out, share or manage internal vehicle fleets have a hard time tracking damages, asset condition, and even liability. Reel users record vehicle condition video and mark any damages in under a minute. High fidelity recordings and easily accessible data make it incredibly easy to manage liability at the time of the exchange. 📣With that being said, we introduce Reel - Vehicle Condition Manager 🚀 Reel comes with a powerful management console in the cloud. It's a centralized location for real-time transactions and condition tracing. The management console also enables you to manage your fleet, locations, users, and company settings from a single interface. Reel reduces damage tracking time and the cost of vehicle transition. At the same time, it enables your business to go paperless with cloud-based documentation. It takes only 5 easy steps to complete a transaction: ⓵ SCAN Reel-time autocomplete-like license plate search with a built-in barcode scanner. ⓶ RECORD Walk around your car for a quick video overview. ⓷ MARK Tap on new damages while recording to create high-quality snapshots pointing at the damage location ⓸ REVIEW Go through new damages and add useful information. ⓹ SEND Send a signed report to your customers and save it in a centralized transaction dashboard. REEL BENEFITS • Reliable inspection history • Create indisputable evidence in no time • All assets are securely stored in the cloud • Signed reports available in PDF and Reel Cloud Console • Barcode scanner for faster input • Electronic signatures • Reduced typing with automated workflows and customizable dropdowns • Advanced location-based security • Save reporting time • Digital, paperless operations • Easily connect agreement data • Manage internal transfers For more information visit: https://reelapp.io
