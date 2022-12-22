Products
ReEducate
ReEducate
Make better tomorrow
Our app allows doing experiments in virtual labs and makes the study process more interactive and attractive through 2D/3D games, animation, and AR content.
Android
,
Education
,
Augmented Reality
ReEducate
ReEducate
ReEducate: Make better tomorrow
ReEducate by
ReEducate
Harut Gevorgyan
Android
,
Education
,
Augmented Reality
Harut Gevorgyan
Harut Gevorgyan
. Featured on December 22nd, 2022.
ReEducate
is not rated yet. This is ReEducate's first launch.
