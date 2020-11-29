Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
RedTelly
RedTelly
Bring your gifts to life with video stickers!
Web App
Video Streaming
+ 2
Attach your digital videos to any physical object around you. Whether you want to create a special moment for a loved one or reach a wide audience in seconds, RedTelly gives you the power to connect with them in a more intimate way.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
10 minutes ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send