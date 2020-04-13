Redraw Life
Personalized coloring exercise for your kid every morning!!
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews
surya gopal
This is very cool. Just took a print out and handed it my niece and now she seems to be really busy with it. :)
Upvote (3)Share
@surya_gopal Thanks
That's a Cool Idea to keep the kids busy during the lockdown !!
Upvote (3)Share
@thaher_majeed You are welcome
@riswin_mh thanks!
Hey, All I am Vimal and I am the maker of Redrawlife. I found out that many kids are bored at home due to the current lockdown situation. Parents too are worried since even after being at home they can't spend much time with their kids. So keeping it all in mind I started Redrawlife. Since I know a network of people who are into art and education(and help me) I am starting with coloring tasks. We will soon be sending out puzzles, quizzes etc. Since everything is on paper you also do not have to worry about your child spending more time with phones/tablets or any gadgets. I hope every parent on Producthunt is going to give this a try!
What more would you like to add to redrawlife
Quiz
Puzzles
Upvote (1)Share1 Answer